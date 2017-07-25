Helping Golfers Boost Performance, Improve Scores And Prevent Injuries

With golf sports being a popular sport for people who are advanced in age, players risk many injuries to their bodies especially during the swing as they tee off. Some common injuries include shoulder plate dislocation, wrist twists, elbow, and even foot injuries, just to name but a few. According to medical experts, low back pains are common with all golfers, from the experts to amateurs alike.

How to boost performance, improve scores and prevent injuries in golf

Since all golfers – whether starters or experts – look forward to hitting the ball perfectly and having it go where it is wanted, finding the best ways to boost this is very crucial. One thing with golf is that there are calculations involved. Standing posture matters and your swing makes all the difference. Here are some of the best ways to improve your performance:

Understanding the swing faults

Before one even starts practicing at golf, one ought to understand what will hinder you in making the correct swing. If you have tight shoulders, then you will probably miss the ball during teeing or hit the ball in the wrong direction. Tight hip joints also give challenges by discouraging the right posture and stiffness while making a turn that coordinates with the shoulders during a swing. Another fault is keeping your eyes on the ball rather than the target so that the brain can coordinate how you hit the target pole.

Start by manual therapies

Manual therapies mean using an expert, like a chiropractor or joint therapist, to physically treat the joints so that they are flexible. It is also known as manipulative therapy, and people would really benefit from it if they want to improve at golf. Basically, the expert will deal with the shoulders, hips and wrist areas which seem to be problematic in golf.

Train on the swing and the acceleration phase

An expert trainer in golf will help you start by learning a basic swing. A proper swing will not only help you come nearer to your target but will also prevent injuries that are common in golf. No matter how much time it takes, it is good to learn how to make a proper swing before enrolling in any tournament. With time and practice, the muscles and bones will be conditioned, and can now move to the acceleration phase where the head coordinates with the ball for perfect shots that lead to scoring like an expert. More practice will make you a perfect golfer.

Conclusion

Golf is an interesting sport which, to many, may seem slow, but golf is a very tasking sport. One cannot just approach it without proper planning and preparation. The most important part of golf is to keep injuries away and hit those under-par scores.

