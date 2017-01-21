Henry: With Iwobi Around, Arsenal Don’t Need Payet

(Recharge Card Pin: Etisalat N500 – 967 525 406 182 282 – Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

France and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, says the Gunners don't need West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet since they already have Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal were linked to Payet who is planning a move away from the Hammers. But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has come out to deny reports that he is interested in the French playmaker.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Henry was asked whether he would take Payet to Arsenal. He categorically stated that his fellow countryman isn't needed in Arsenal.

"I don't think Arsenal need a player like Payet at the moment," Henry said.

"They have Iwobi who could be like Payet in a few years' time, he has been good for Arsenal playing through the middle.

"Iwobi needs games to fulfil his potential, and signing a player like Payet could limit his playing time, and it could spell doom for his development."

