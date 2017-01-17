Henty Joins UAE Side Baniyas On Loan

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Ezekiel Henty has joined UAE first division side, Baniyas SC in the Arabian Gulf League on a six month loan deal till the end of the season reports, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Henty who joined Lokomotiv Moscow last year from Slovenian side Olimpija, failed to settle down in Russia, but his agent Ayodele Makinwa is confident his player will rediscover his scoring form that saw the Russian outfit splash €5m for his services.

"He (Henty) is on loan at Baniyas, and we all expect him to get back to his very best again," Makinwa told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Henty who had his first training session with his new team earlier today scored once from the spot for Lokomotive Moscow in 17 league appearances in one year.

He previously featured for AC Milan, Spezia, Perugia and Nova Gorica.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.