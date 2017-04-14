Hibernian Manager: Ambrose Good Enough For Any Scottish Club

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has what it takes play regularly for any club in Scotland apart from Celtic.

Ambrose has been impressive since joining Hibernian on loan from newly crowned Scottish Premier League champions Celtic.

Ambrose, who is on the verge of winning the second-tier Scottish Championship title with Hibernian, was voted the division's best player for March.

Lennon praised the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

“I think Efe is probably one of the best players Hibs have seen here for quite a considerable time," Lennon told Edinburgh News.

"I think the Hibs fans appreciate the quality of player he is. I’m glad he has been able to showcase the talent that we all knew he had.

“He has been through the ringer. Sometimes players at clubs can be made a scapegoat and Efe certainly came into that bracket, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.

“It’s no disgrace not to get into that Celtic team at the moment. They are setting the bar really high. He has come to Hibs and done exactly what I thought he would do.

“I think he’s the kind of player that would have played through it and come out the other side if he had the opportunity to do that.

“Obviously, Brendan (Rodgers, Celtic manager) has his own ideas. He’s got good centre-halves in there. If Efe doesn’t get a move, I’m sure he will try to force his way back into the team at Celtic. He’s got the strength of character to do that.

“I don’t think he ever lacked confidence in his own ability. Not in a arrogant sort of way. He just liked the thought of proving people wrong. And he’s done that. Efe could walk into any other team in Scotland. Any other team.

“This has been an important move for him in terms of his own profile, his reputation and his future. I think he has handled it very well. The fans here really appreciate what he’s done for the club as well. I think they are enjoying him being here and enjoying watching him play. I know I am.”

Hibernian could be crowned Scottish Championship (second division) winners if they beat visiting Queen of South on Saturday.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria