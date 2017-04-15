Hoffeinheim, Leverkusen Set To Make Summer Moves For Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly attracting interest from German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Iheanacho has slipped down the pecking order this season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and was in action for only two minutes against Southampton at the Saint Mary's Saturday replacing Sergio Aguero in the 88th minute in City's 3-0 win over Claude Puel's side.

The Daily Mail on Saturday claimed that the Nigerian international could be headed to the German side in the summer as City are expected to splash money on several forwards in the coming months.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe are three strikers Daily mail hints could be approached by the Citizens to add more firepower to their attack which inevitably means Iheanacho will need to move elsewhere for game time.

According to the report, Iheanacho who has scored seven goals in 26 appearances for his club is also wanted by Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Super Eagles forward Chinedu Obasi played for Hoffenheim.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria