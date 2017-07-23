Holyfield: ‘Joker’ Tyson Fury Not Good Enough For Joshua

Boxing great Evander Holyfield has advised world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to avoid fighting Tyson Fury.
Joshua, a Briton with Nigerian blood, recently defeated Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, while Fury also beat the veteran in 2015.
The controversial Fury has not fought since the shock win over Klitschko but he has been attempting to goad Joshua into a big money bout.
However, former world champion Holyfield feels Joshua fighting Fury would be the wrong move.
“Joshua has to think about his image. He doesn’t need to be against someone like Fury who jokes a lot and is seen in a different light,” Holyfield told the Sun on Sunday.
“Joshua has talked about becoming the first billionaire fighter and if he is serious then he will need the big-name fights.
“And Fury really isn’t one of those for Joshua.”
Holyfield has advice for Joshua, 27, if he gets a rematch against the 41-year-old Klitschko.
“It would be a bona fide rematch, but Joshua has to avoid starting to have an ego,” Holyfield added.
Holyfield is a typical good boxer and well behaved individual while inside the boxing ring and outside the rings. Well mannered person! So he knew exactly what he was talking about! Therefore Anthony Joshua must listen to Evander Holyfield. I wished Anthony Joshua Good luck in his boxing carrier and his next fight against anyone but surely not Tyson Fury. Because Joshua has our Nigeria name to protect and he must respects that by not fighting anyone who abuses everything, everyone, and including the law. We understand you can win anyone but surely not every thing we want you to doing.Because you will always carried your excellent Nigerian background around, which is respects to authority and you can’t fight anyone who has no respects for people and authority! Although your promoters knew this already! One Nigeria.