Holyfield: ‘Joker’ Tyson Fury Not Good Enough For Joshua

Boxing great Evander Holyfield has advised world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to avoid fighting Tyson Fury.

Joshua, a Briton with Nigerian blood, recently defeated Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, while Fury also beat the veteran in 2015.

The controversial Fury has not fought since the shock win over Klitschko but he has been attempting to goad Joshua into a big money bout.

However, former world champion Holyfield feels Joshua fighting Fury would be the wrong move.

“Joshua has to think about his image. He doesn’t need to be against someone like Fury who jokes a lot and is seen in a different light,” Holyfield told the Sun on Sunday.

“Joshua has talked about becoming the first billionaire fighter and if he is serious then he will need the big-name fights.

“And Fury really isn’t one of those for Joshua.”

Holyfield has advice for Joshua, 27, if he gets a rematch against the 41-year-old Klitschko.

“It would be a bona fide rematch, but Joshua has to avoid starting to have an ego,” Holyfield added.

“He must avoid thinking ‘I don’t have to work as hard this time, I’ve proved I can beat him and I can do it again’.”

