Home Eagles Defender Alimi joins Akwa United 

Super Eagles defender Jamiu Alimi has joined Akwa United till the end of the Nigerian Professional Football League current season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Alimi who started the 2016/17 season with Kano Pillars, struggled to retain his place in the starting line up under new coach Kadiri Ikhana. He signed a six month deal with the Promise Keepers it was also gathered.

And Akwa United will have the option to sign Alimi permanently at any point between now and when the season ends.

The 25 year old former Shooting Stars defender told Completesportsnigeria.com that he would work hard to repay coach Abdul Maikaba who handed him the another opportunity of regular football in the NPFL.

"It feels absolutely great to have joined Akwa United," said Alimi, in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I can’t wait to start playing, I just hope I can help them achieve their targets of clinching a continental ticket this season.”

Alimi is expected to make his debut for Akwa United in their away clash against MFM.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria