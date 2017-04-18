Home Eagles Defender, Alimi: I Want To Win Titles With Akwa United

By Johnny Edward:

Akwa United defender Jamiu Alimi has set his set firmly on winning the Nigerian Professional Football League title with the Promise Keepers reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Alimi who joined from Kano Pillars during the NPFL mid season transfer window trained with his new teammates on Monday and revealed that he is eager to make his debut for the club on Wednesday.

"I want to win titles with Akwa United. I can't wait to play with this great squad. My colleagues got me laughing today. Excited!" Alimi, a home-based Super Eagles defender wrote via his Twitter handle.

Akwa United are presently fifth in the NPFL table.

"I'm delighted to be part of the Akwa United squad. It was my first training in the city of Uyo. Looking forward to the future."

The 26 year old is expected to make his debut on Wednesday when Akwa United host MFM at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Alimi, a product of Westerlo Football academy in Lagos has featured for Shooting Stars and Sharks FC in the past.

