Desmond Elliot: Nigeria Needs More Kanus, Ajunwas, Okochas

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood actor and director, Honourable Desmond Elliot, has hailed the impact of sports in the development of the Nigerian youth and nation building, and urges more youth involvement for emergence of more world class sports stars the country, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Elliot who is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (Surulere Constituency) and chairman house's Committee on Art, Culture and Tourism exclusively spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com as the state government get set to celebrate the 50 years anniversary of the creation of the 'Centre of Excellence' on May 27.

"Sports is a big industry just like the entertainment industry. It is a powerful tool which is used to send out strong messages. Sports have united countries. We want that unifying factor that bind us together in our Lagos and Nigeria as a whole to help us produce more responsible citizens," Elliot said at an event at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Ikeja, in chich he was inducted as a member of a non governmental organization, Cornell Media Consult (C.M.C) and the Celebrity Drug Free Club Campaign of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

"In Nigeria and Lagos in particular, the place of sports is massive. Many sports stars today are able to fend for themselves and their families because of their talents. They could have ended up in crime.

"As Lagos gets ready to mark its 50th anniversary this year, 2017 with series of activities which we have been doing, I want to implore youths to stay away from drugs and all other vices. Sports is a good avenue to make money too.

"Crime do not pay. Whatever you can do to lift this country positively please do it. Two of my children are interested in becoming actors like myself. Let's set good examples for the young generation.

"Lagos have played host to African and world sporting events like the African Cup of Nations, the FIFA youth World Cups and the Asoju Oba Tennis Championships. It is my wish that more Segun Toriolas, Kanu Nwankwos, Austin Okochas, Chioma Ajunwas, Falilat Ogunkoyas and so many others emerge."