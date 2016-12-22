HTTA Players Tipped To Reach Super Eagles Level

The management of Help The Talent Football Academy (HTTA) are confident the academy's football players will be the future of Nigeria's Super Eagles based on the exposure of their coaches to modern techniques of coaching.

HTTA Director, Samuel Ojo, made this statement after a five-day refresher course for the academy's coaches at the National Stadium, Surulere where over ten football coaches participated in the course handled by former Nottingham Forest player Chris Mcqinn.

Ojo, who is based in United Kingdom, said the positive reactions of the coaches in adapting to Mcqinn's method of teaching, was an indication that the academy's players would stand out among other football players in the country since the coaches had added value to their coaching career.

The academy's priority, according to Ojo, is to become a reference point to other football academies in Nigeria and build a crop of young football players who in a couple of years would be among top rated football players in world.

He believed that the course which would help to build a lucrative career in the coaches, was imperative since the knowledge acquired through the course would help the academy to mold one of the Africa's talented football players, adding that some of the academy's players would soon embark on a training tour of United Kingdom.

The academy's female coach, Chinasa Mandy Ukandu, said the course was one of the best trainings she attended recently as it has helped her to learn new football techniques.

While regarding the exercise as an eye opener, Ukandu, who thanked the management of the academy to feature in the exercise, said it had enable her to understand the need to motivate her players to always be in good form.

The facilitator, Chris Mcqinn, said the course centered on coaching, building the right attitude to inspire, motivate and pave the way for the players to excel.

Mcqinn noted that the coaches adapted easily to the course as they made valuable contributions to the course, adding that the academy's football players would easily adapt into European style of football.

