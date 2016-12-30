  • Home
Moses

Hughes Claims Credit For Moses’ New Defensive Quality

 

Stoke City manager,  Mark Hughes says he helped Nigeria winger Victor Moses  develop his defensive abilities during his stint at the club.

Moses who is enjoying a fine season under Italian manager, Antonio Conte at Chelsea after previously struggling to make an impact at the club, spent the 2014/ 2015 season on loan with the Potters.

The 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Chelsea this season thriving in a new wing-back role.

Hughes claimed the former Crystal Palace and Wigan player wasn't great at defending before linking up with his side.

"I'm not surprised at all. I'm going to take all the credit for all his defensive work because when he came here, he wasn't great at that,'' Hughes said ahead of his side's visit to the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"We taught him how to defend and now he's reaping the benefits at Chelsea."
 

One Comments

  1. Reply Post By Chelsea Alan

    Mark Hughes never once played a back line of 3 OR ever used Victor Moses as a wing back during his loan spell. As for 'taking the credit' ? What a crock of do do's. Victor has already stated that he was introduced to the position by Conte and felt he was getting better with every training session. The transformation for Moses purely comes down to the player himself working for and with a Manager/coach that truly believes in him . Mourinho never did nor did any of his loan Managers (including Hughes) as none of them ever tried to sign him after his loan period. Credit where credit is due and in this instance it is whole heartedly due to Antonio Conte!

