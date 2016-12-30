Hughes Claims Credit For Moses’ New Defensive Quality

Stoke City manager, Mark Hughes says he helped Nigeria winger Victor Moses develop his defensive abilities during his stint at the club.

Moses who is enjoying a fine season under Italian manager, Antonio Conte at Chelsea after previously struggling to make an impact at the club, spent the 2014/ 2015 season on loan with the Potters.

The 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Chelsea this season thriving in a new wing-back role.

Hughes claimed the former Crystal Palace and Wigan player wasn't great at defending before linking up with his side.

"I'm not surprised at all. I'm going to take all the credit for all his defensive work because when he came here, he wasn't great at that,'' Hughes said ahead of his side's visit to the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"We taught him how to defend and now he's reaping the benefits at Chelsea."



