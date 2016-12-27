Hughes Rues Stoke City Heavy Defeat To Liverpool

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has expressed his disappointed at his sides shambolic display and heavy defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The defeat saw the Potters drop to 13th in the English Premier League table, and Hughes admits his side made terrible mistakes against The Reds to suffer their heaviest defeat so far this season.

“We came here with a positive game plan. In the first half we caused Liverpool real problems and didn’t allow them to play their game. We created great chances and scored a great goal," Hughes remarked.

"We could have made it 2-0 but then we made mistakes and find ourselves 2-1 down and I think that was harsh on us.

“You come here and chase the game and the danger is getting picked off but we made mistakes and that is the disappointment.

“You look at goals and on an individual basis we could do better. Glen Johnson should clear the ball, Ryan (Shawcross) made the mistake at the end and we could have done better.

“It is a feeling of opportunity missed to certain extent, but in key areas you have got to make the right decisions.”

Jonathan Walters' stunned the hosts with a glancing header from an Erik Pieters delivery but goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, an own goal from Giannelli Imbula Wanga and a brilliant strike from Daniel Sturridge sealed the win for Liverpool.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.