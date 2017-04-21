Ibenegbu: Nigeria Ready For 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles star, Bartholomew Igbenegbu, is in bouyant mood as the country's beach soccer team get ready for hostilities at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, Bahamas which holds from April 27 to May 8, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ibenegbu, who plays for Enyimba of Aba as a midfielder, was part of the team that traveled Thursday night for the competition.

"Over the years, we have garnered experience playing at the World Cup as well as in the Africa Beach Soccer Championship and the team is ready for this one," Ibenegbu told Completesportsnigeria.com, reflecting the determination and readiness of the team coached by Audu Adamu to gun for the ultimate prize this time around.

"There are new players in the team now and also some of us that have been around for a while to impart some experience on the younger ones.

"It is my belief that we will be able to compete very well at the World Cup this year and not be also-rans. I must commend the organizers of the Copa Lagos Beach tournament because that helped in our preparation for this kind of competition."

Eight of the Super Sand Eagles players that made the final cut of 12 travelled on Thursday night aboard Delta Airline, along with the coaches and backroom staff. A statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation Head of Communications, Demola Olajire revealed that the other players will travel on Tuesday, April 24.

The Sand Eagles participated in four of the previous eight FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup competitions.

