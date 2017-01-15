Ibrahimovic Rescues Man United Against Liverpool

Liverpool halted Manchester United’s winning streak of nine games on Sunday, playing a 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The result mens Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points ahead of closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

James Milner scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s header in the 84th minute cancelled out the lead and ensured both sides earned a share of the spoils. The result also extended Liverpool’s winless streak to four.

United start the game dominating possession and creating goalscoring chances with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrik Mkhitaryan all going close to breaking the deadlock.

Pogba was the first United player to get a chance on goal. Mkhitaryan played the Frenchman through on goal with a fine pass but the world’s most expensive player failed to force a save from Simon Mignolet in goal for Liverpool as his left footed shot sailed wide in the 19th minute.

Liverpool got a chance as well to score in the 25th minute when Phil Jones was robbed of the ball by Firmino after the England international hesitated to deal with a defence-splitting pass.

From the resultant corner, Pogba clearly handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot for a penalty. Milner stepped up firing his penalty to the left side of David De Gea though the Spaniard went the right way.

In the 33rd minute, Ibrahimovic fired a low free-kick from the edge of the box hard past the wall but Mignolet superbly parried the shot for a corner.

In the 43rd minute, Mkhitaryan raced past Klavan but he failed to beat Mignolet who made another smart save.

The restart saw United boss Jose Mourinho make changes with the introduction of Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini for Michael Carrick, Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian as they went in search of an equaliser.

And they got it late with Ibrahimovic guiding his header past Mignolet from a Antonio Valencia cut-back for the Swede’s 14th league goal of the season, level on top of the charts with Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

