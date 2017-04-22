Ideye Opens Goals Account In Tianjin Teda Win, Mikel Out Injured

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Brown Ideye finally opened his goals account for his Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in their 3-1 home league win against Yanbian Funde on Saturday.

Ideye, who had gone four games without a goal, scored in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0 for Tianjin Teda in the CSL clash.

The other scorers for Tianjin Teda were Tianyi Qiu (58th minute) and Rentian Hu (62nd minute).

Yanbian's goal was scored by Bubacar Trawally from the penalty spot on 84 minutes.

Ideye was later taken off for Yuanyi Li in the 77th minute.

Super Eagles and Tianjin Teda skipper Mikel Obi did not feature as he is still out injured.

The win takes Tianjin Teda to ninth in the league table on eight points.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria