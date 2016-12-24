Igboun Hints At FC UFA Exit Plan

By Johnny Edward:

FC UFA forward Sylvester Igboun will be available for a move when the January window reopens if an offer is tabled for his services, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.

Igboun who has scored twice in ten appearances this season also rued the exit of his ex- coach Viktor Goncharenko who joined CSKA Moscow in a two year deal last week.

"There are talks ongoing, but the basic thing is when an offer is tabled I really want to move, but after discussions with my club President and the new coach it was decided I could move in the summer but you never say never," Igboun told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Goncharenko brought me in and I'm happy he is now where he truly deserves to be and I hope he makes steady progress there.

Igboun was overlooked by the handlers of the Super Eagles and the 26 year old isn't bothered a bit.

"We all know the reasons and how selection is being made. I'm focused on my club career. If I get a chance in 2017, I will honour it but otherwise I will be wishing them well."

UFA are eight in the Russian log with 25 points from 17 games.

