Ighalo Concerned About Helping Watford Win Games, Not Ending Goal Drought

By Johnny Edward:

Watford striker Odion Ighalo is focused in helping his side returning to winning ways rather than ending his four month goal drought when they face AFC Bournemouth later today (Saturday), reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The Hornets have lost five consecutive English Premier League away games and Ighalo who has scored once this term hopes to shock the Cherries when both teams clash at the Vitality Stadium.

"Its going to be tough, but I hope we win against Bournemouth to take the pressure off the team," Ighalo told Completesportsnigeria. com during a brief chat.

"I'm not bothered about anything, I'm just focused on Watford returning to winning ways."

Ighalo however refused to discuss the recent reports linking him to West Brom.

Watford are currently 14th in the EPL table.

