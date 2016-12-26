Ighalo Fires Blanks As Deeney’s 100th Goal Saves Watford Vs Palace

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward, Odion Ighalo extended his barren spell in front of goal to 11 games as he failed to hit the back back of the net once again as Watford battled Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw in an English Premier clash at The Vicarage Road on the Boxing Day, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Granada striker last scored for Watford in a matchday three fixture against Sunderland which his side won 4-2.

His compatriot, Isaac Success missed out of the game as a precaution through injury.

Yohan Cabaye scored the opener for Palace, while Troy Deeney equalized for Watford in the 71st minute.

The hosts suffered two injury setbacks early in the game with Daryl Janmat and Valon Behrami forced offt through injuries.

The duo were replaced by Camilo Zuniga and Deeney.

The Hornets dominated play despite the unfortunate setback but were unable to find a way past the visitors.

Cabaye put Sam Allardyce men in front in the 26th minute.

Andros Townsend turned two players before playing a precise ball to Cabaye who fired the ball into the net.

Crystal Palace missed the chance to double their lead with Christian Benteke missing from the spot eight minutes from the break.

The Belgian forward was brought down in the box by Heurelho Gomez but the Brazilian redemmed himself by saving the penalty.

Ighalo had the chance to end his goal drought a minute before the hour mark but he shot wide from a decent goal scoring position.

Troy Deeney equalized for the home side from the spot 19 minutes before time.

It was the Englishman 100th goal for the club.

Ighalo missed a glorious chance to win the game for Watford seven minutes from time but fired straight at Wayne Hennessey.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.