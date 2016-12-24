Ighalo: My Goals Will Flow Again In 2017

By Johnny Edward:

Watford striker, Odion Ighalo is confident the New Year will be a prolific year for him at club and national team levels, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ighalo who have a forgettable 2016 in which he scored six goals in 37 games and went on his ever longest goal drought of 11 games in his career.

This was a far cry from his debut 2015 season feat of 29 goals in 38 games.

And Ighalo who signed an improved deal with Watford at the start of the new season

told Completesportsnigeria.com in a chat that those records are in the past.

"I'm working hard, and I so much believe that the goals will flow in the New Year," Ighalo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 26 year old could make his 98th appearance for the Hornets who face Crystal Palace on Boxing day.

