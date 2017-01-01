Ighalo Struggles, Kane Equals Henry Record As Spurs Bash Watford

By Adeboye Amosu:

Harry Kane fired a brace on his 100th English Premier League appearance as Tottenham Hotspur beat fellow Londoners Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was the fourth win in a row for Mauricio Pocchettino’s men.

Tottenham were on top from kick-off and they managed to turn possession into goals in the game.

Kane scored the opener a minute before the half hour mark, firing the ball past Heurello Gomes following a delightful cross from Kieran Trippier.

The Englishman got his second of the game six minutes later with Trippier also supplying the cross. Kane took his EPL tally to 59 goals in 100 games, the same as Thierry Henry at that stage of the Arsenal legend’s career.

The hosts looked dispirited afterwards and conceded the third two minutes into first half stoppage time with Dele Alli capitalizing on a poor clearance by Younes Kaboul to beat Gomes.

It took Spurs only one minute to add to their lead after the break with Alli scoring his second of the encounter.

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was involved from the start in the clash and extended his barren spell to 12 games.

Ighalo was initially named on the bench by Watford coach, Walter Mazzarri, but was recalled into the starting line-up following injury to Camilo Zuniga.

He last scored for the Hornets in their match day three fixture against Sunderland.

