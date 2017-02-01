Ighalo Thanks Watford Fans After Changchun Yatai Switch 

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has thanked Watford supporters after completing his move to Chinese Super League club, Changchun Yatai, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo completed his move to Changchun Yatai on Tuesday for a fee reported to be £20m, after spending two-and-a-half years at Watford.

After a successful maiden season in the Premier League, bagging 15 goals, Ighalo failed to replicate the same form in th current season, scoring just once in 17 league games.

Speaking after finalising his move to Changchun Yatai , Ighalo hailed Watford fans for their support despite going through a difficult spell.

"A special thanks to Watford fans, who I really hold dearly in my heart because they supported me since the very first day I came to this club to the last day," Ighalo told Sky Sports.

"Even when things weren't going well for me, they were still there chanting my name beside me. Though things don't always go the way you want in life, you have to keep moving and working hard.

"Some of them [Watford fans] were not happy because the goals did not come as they want. I can understand them because I've done it in the past and they want to see it again.

"I'm sorry for that and I'm sorry it didn't work out the way it should be but I'm really happy to have been associated with this Watford family and wherever I go, to China or wherever, I'm still going to hold the fans dearly to my heart because they have always been there for me.

"Thanks to Watford fans for the great support, they will always be in my heart wherever I go."

Ighalo joined Watford initially on loan from Granada in 2014, scoring 20 goals as the club was promoted from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria

Exposed!!! How I make 120,000 monthly on UBER without owning my own car.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.