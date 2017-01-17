Iheanacho, Fernandinho, Stones Unveil Man City’s New Nike Kit

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, Brazul midfielder Fernandinho and England defender John Stones on Tuesday unveiled Manchester City's new Nike Strike training wear.

The trio were first to don the latest training ground attire, as they put it through its paces as part of the unveiling.

The Manchester City squad will wear the yellow kit for the first time this week as they prepare for Saturday’s clash with Tottenham.

"The ultra-light training apparel has the most up-to-date Nike innovations to ensure the players can move freely at speed and remain dry in all conditions," a release on the official Manchester City website said.

"Featuring a new drill top, track jacket and training tee – as well as the updated strike pant – the new range also includes a pre-match top, which will also be worn for the first time at the Etihad Stadium this weekend."

Manchester City will hope to bounce back to winning ways against Spurs losing 4-0 to Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend.

