Iheanacho Hails Man City’ ‘Great Team Performance’ Vs Hull

By Johnny Edward:

Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is pleased to see his side grind out a win against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day to move to second spot in the English Premier League table, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Iheanacho, who replaced Nolito in the 57th minute took his goal tally to four goals in 12 games this term after he finished off a nice play from David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne with a simple tap in from close range.

Yaya Toure broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after 72 minutes before strike from Iheanacho and Curtis Davies' own goal sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's side.

The goal also ended his goal drought of nine English Premier League games.

"Great team performance today, we all keep fighting," Iheanacho tweeted after the game.

The win sees City move up to the second spot in the table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea and two ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who face Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday.

City face title rivals Liverpool next on Saturday.

