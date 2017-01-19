Iheanacho: How I Saved Money To Watch Man City Beat Man United To 2012  EPL Title

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has revealed how he struggled to save some money back home in Nigeria to watch Manchester City beat city rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title in 2012, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho who was 15 years old back then, says he paid to get into a bar to watch the final day of the season and how current teammate Sergio Aguero scored the crucial goal in stoppage time in a 3-2 win against Queens Park Rangers to win the title for City.

The 20-year-old forward who confessed prior to the last day of the 2012 season, he had never watched any Manchester City game, also stated that he never imagined that one day he will be teammates with Aguero.

"I saved some money and went to the game centre on the last day of the Premier League season," Iheanacho told The Player Tribune.

"It was a very big deal, because the title race was so close. I sat there and watched Sergio Aguero score the last-minute goal that won Manchester City the title- and that took it away from Man United.

"That was maybe the first Man City game I ever watched. I had never been to England before.

"I had no idea that in a few years, I would be playing on the same team as Sergio," Iheanacho said.

Iheanacho, who has four league goals this season, also revealed how he honed his skills.

"You see, when I was young, I loved playing football. But where I grew up in southern Nigeria, it was kind of like a ghetto. It was a tough place to be a kid.

" You had to work very hard to make a living there, and my family did not have the extra funds to buy a real ball.

"Most of my friends didn't have one either, so we would run around the streets and use whatever we could find to kick around. We would make balls out of socks, or sometimes we even used a balloon," Iheanacho recalled.

