 Iheanacho Starts As Aguero Rescues Man City, Sunderland Hold Liverpool

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho made his sixth English Premier League start for Manchester City who returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Burnley at the Ethiad stadium on Monday.

Second half strikes from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero handed Pep Guardiola's side their 13th win of the campaign in a game which saw Iheanacho replaced at half time by their Argentine marksman.

The game was Iheanacho's 15th appearance this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists so far.

The Nigerian international was through on goal in the seventh minute after he capitalised on a mistake from Ben Mee buy goalkeeper Tom Heaton was on hand to stop the 20-year-old from bagging his fifth goal of the season.

A minute after he also curled a shot just over the crossbar after he was played through by Kevin de Bruyne as Manchester City started dominating possession.

But things got sour for City as Fernandinho was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. It was his third red card in six games this season.

At the start of the second half, Guardiola made two changes with Navas and Iheanacho making way for David Silva and Aguero.

And in the 58th minute Gael Clichy scored, curling in a shot with his right foot. Aguero made it 2-0 four minutes later when he latched on to Raheem Sterling's rebound effort for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Ben Mee scored a consolatory goal in the 70th minute of the encounter as Manchester City moved up to third on the log with 42 points from 20 games.

At the Stadium of Light, Victor Anichebe was missing from Sunderland's side that held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Two spot kicks from Jermain Defoe cancelled out goals by Daniel Sturridge and Saido Mane in the encounter and denied the Reds a chance to move within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea

Sturridge headed in a mis-hit effort from Dejan Lovren past Vito Mannone but the Black Cats responded well as they levelled scores within five minutes from the spot through Defoe. Didier Ndong had broke into the box before going down under the challenge of Ragnar Klavan.

Mane did regain the lead foe Liverpool from the resulting corner when Papy Djilobodji inadvertently flicked the ball into his path, as he tapped in from close range.

Once again Sunderland responded with an equaliser again from the spot after Seb Larsson's free kick had struck the hand of Mane inside the box.

The results sees Liverpool five points behind Chelsea but could see that gap grow to eight should the leaders make it 14 wins in a row against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

In other results Everton defeated Southampton 3-0. Goals from Enner Valencia,Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku sealed the win for Ronald Koeman's side while West Bromwich Albion were 3-1 winners over Hull City.

