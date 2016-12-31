Iheanacho Subbed On Late As Liverpool Edge Man City

Liverpool secured a huge 1-0 win against title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Saturday in the English Premier League to keep tabs on leaders Chelsea.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced on 89 minutes for Yaya Toure but could not rescue his team from losing.

Liverpool's goal was scored by Nerherland midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum less than 10 minutes into the game.

The win means Liverpool are six points adrift of leaders Chelsea while City remain in third and four points off Liverpool.

Liverpool got off to the best start as they took the lead in the seventh minute through Georginio Wijnaldum who headed in Adam Lallana's cross.

City found it difficult to get out of their own half as Liverpool pegged them back in search of the second goal.

On the stroke of half time, Kevin De Bruyne had City's first real chance of the first half but his effort was deflected wide.

City were a little better in the second half as David Silva went close on 54 minutes only to see his strike go agonisingly wide.

With less than 20 minutes remaining, City were all over Liverpool but couldn't make their dominance count.

