Iheanacho Subbed On As Man City Beat Hull, Liverpool Edge Stoke

By James Agberebi:

Manchester City halted their three-match winless run in the Premier League with a 3-1 win against relegation threatened Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph and an own goal from Ahmed El Mohamady secured the win for City who are fourth in the league table on 61 points, 11 adrift leaders Chelsea.

Hull's goal was scored by Andrea Ranocchia.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced for David Silva in the 73rd minute.

It was Iheanacho's 11th EPL appearance for City this season and he has scored four goals.

City went in front in the 31st minute as El Mohamady put Jesus Navas' cross into his own net.

Aguero doubled City's lead in the 48th minute after finishing off Raheem Sterlings cross at the far post.

In the 64th minute, Delph made it 3-0 to City after lashing home a powerful shot from just inside the box off Sterling's pass.

With five minutes remaining, Ranocchia pulled a goal back for Hull.

Despite the defeat Hull are two points away from the drop zone and are on 30 points.

At the Bet365 Stadium also on Saturday, Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Stoke City 2-1.

Substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino scored to give Liverpool a vital win in their quest for a top four finish this season.

Jonathan Walters put Stoke 1-0 ahead in the 43rd minute after heading in Xhardan Shakiri's superb cross.

Coutinho drew Liverpool level in the 70th minute, expertly slotting the ball into the net after it falls nicely for him.

Firmino scored what was the winner in the 75th minute to give Liverpool the win.

Liverpool are third on 63 points in the league table.