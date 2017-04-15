Iheanacho Subbed On As Man City Cruise Past Southampton

Second half goals from Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero ensured Manchester City defeated Southampton 3-0 in their Premier League clash at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Belgian playmaker Kevin Debryune provided two assists for the second and third goals in the encounter which saw Nigeria star Kelechi Iheanacho replace Aguero with three minutes to play.

City made a bright start to the game and should have been ahead but for Aguero who failed to take his chances early on.

At the start of the second half, City maintained the pressure and got the opener in the 55th minute from a corner kick when Kompany scored.

Sane doubled the lead before Aguero headed in De Bruyne's cross in the 77th minute.

