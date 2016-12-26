Iheanacho, Toure Fire Man City Past Hull Into 2nd Place

By James Agberebi:

Manchester City defeated Hull City 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Monday to keep within touching distance of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

City had to wait until the second half before breaking down a resolute Hull side.

Yaya Toure, Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho ( who came on in the second half) and an own goal by Curtis David secured the important win for City.

Iheanacho has now scored four league goals this season.

Also, the goal against Hull was Iheanacho's 12th ever Premier League goal from just 19 shots on target.

The win takes City to second and seven points off leaders Chelsea.

Toure went close for Manchester City in the fifth minute, sending in a fine free-kick which was tipped away by David Marshall in goal for Hull City.

City continued to probe for the opener and went close in the 14th minute through David Silva whose shot off Kevin De Bruyne's cross was blocked.

City were forced to an early change on 19 minutes as John Stones went off injured and was replaced by Aleksandr Kolarov.

Nolito went close again for City in the 33rd minute from the edge of the box but his effort didn't bother Marshall.

In the 52nd minute De Bruyne almost gave City the lead only to see his strike hit the post.

City made their second change in the 58th minute with Iheanacho replacing Nolito.

After much pressure from City, Hull finally caved in as Toure scored a 72nd minute penalty to put his side 1-0 up after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the box.

City doubled their in the 78th lead through Iheanacho who tapped in Silva's cross.

And in the 93rd minute City scored their third goal after Raheem Sterling's shot deflected off Curtis Davies.

