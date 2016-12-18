Ikeme Excited Returning To Action At Wolves

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is excited making a return to Wolverhampton Wanderers' starting lineup for the first time in two weeks in their Skybet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ikeme, 29 played the whole duration of the match and kept a clean sheet as The Wolves secured a 2-0 away win over Nottingham Forest – their second win in the last three away games.

Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro were on target as The Wolves earned all three points at the City Ground. And for Ikeme who kept his fourth clean sheet of the campaign was pleased with the result.

"Great to be back today and delighted with the result!! Congratulations to @ConnorRonan10 on his debut," Ikeme tweeted on Saturday.

Ikeme has made 17 Skybet Championship appearances for Wolves who now sit in the 18th position in the log with 25 points from 22 games.

