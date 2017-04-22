Ikeme Up For Wolves Player of The Season Award

Injured Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is in the running for Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2016/17 Player of the season.

This was announced on Wolverhampton's official website on Saturday.

Fans of Wolverhampton are expected to vote for their best player this season.

The vote is open until 9am on Wednesday 26th April 2017 with fans expected to choose from any Wolves player that has made at least ten first team appearances this season.

The top three will be announced at the final match of the season against Preston North End, and the winner crowned at the End of Season Dinner on Tuesday 9th May at Telford International Centre.

Ikeme who may not feature again this season due to injury, has made 31 league appearances for Wolves this campaign.

