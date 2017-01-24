Ikorodu United Appoint Rufai Goalkeeper Trainer, Adigwe As GM

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai has been appointment the Goalkeeper Trainer of Nigeria National League side, Ikorodu United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Rufai previously worked with the Technical Committee of Stationery Stores of Lagos.

The 1994 AFCON winner currently holds a UEFA B Licence. He is expected to be on the bench when the Oga Boys take on Spartans FC at the Agege stadium on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Also joining the NNL club is retired referee, Gabriel Adigwe who was appointed as the new General Manager, according to tweets on the official Twitter handle of the club.

"We are glad to announce the addition of Mr Gabriel Adigwe as the New General Manager of Ikorodu United," the tweet reads.

"Peter Rufai becomes the new goalkeeper trainer of Ikorodu United."

Ikorodu United have so far recorded one win, one draw and a defeat in three games.

