Ilechukwu Berates PFA XI Without Moses, Tips Ndidi To Make Future All-Star Team

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, believes Super Eagles duo of Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi have been fantastic for Chelsea and Leicester City respectively this seaso, but understands why both Nigerians were not named in the PFA all-star team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Professional Footballers Association on Thursday named the PFA Team of the Season which consisted of four Chelsea and four Tottenham Hotspur players.

The list also has a Liverpool, Manchester United and an Everton player on it.

"I think Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi have done a good job for their clubs so far. But perhaps you could say there are players who deserved it more," Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Moses is not a natural defender. He was converted to a wing-back at Chelsea by Antonio Conte, while Ndidi only joined Leicester City in January. The season began in August 2016.

"Politics is everywhere. I may not talk or argue much about Ndidi, but Moses is supposed to be among them because he has been one of Chelsea's best players this season. But I'm sure they can make such a team in the near future especially Ndidi."

Arsenal's duo of Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic were conspicuously missing from the lineup despite their huge roles at their clubs.

Sanchez has scored 19 Premier League goals while Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals in his maiden season in England.

PFA TEAM OF THE SEASON

David De Gea (Manchester United)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

David Luiz (Chelsea)

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

N'golo Kante (Chelsea)

Dele Alli (Totenham)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria