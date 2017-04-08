Ilechukwu: MFM Style Of Play Will Impress Rohr

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, is anxiously looking forward to Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 18 match between his team and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri at Agege Stadium Lagos as Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rhor is set to grace the venue and watch both sides, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ilechukwu spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday as the Lagos side intensified preparation for the match.

"We are good to go. We hope that the national team coach, Gernot Rhor, will like our style of football. I am confident that my boys will be 'charged up' for the match knowing that El-Kanemi currently have a slight edge over us (goal difference)," Ilechukwu enthused.

"Gernot Rhor means well for Nigerian football apparently, and his decision to watch some NPFL matches shows that the home-based players can surely make the Super Eagles 'Team A'. He (Rhor) will love the match tomorrow.

"We all expect a good match, but I have told the players to be focused and continue playing as a unit. When your time to be in the national team comes, no one will stop you," Ilechukwu revealed further.

MFM are third in the table with 30 points, same as their guests, but Ladan Bosso's team have a superior goal difference of +6 as against MFM's +3.

MFM FC have the leading goal scorer in the NPFL, Stephen Odey, who currently has 13 goals to his credit.