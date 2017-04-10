Imama Receives Sack Letter, Confirms Rangers Exit

By James Agberebi:

Imama Amapakabo has confirmed his sacking by Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Amapakabo confirmed his sacking on his twitter handle on Monday evening, hours after Completesportsnigeria.com reported that he would get his formal notice on Monday.

"It's official. Received a termination of my contract with Rangers international football Club by email by 5:35pm. Thank you lord for every," Imama tweeted.

"Next page jare!! Let the show begin."

Amapakabo led Rangers to their first league title in over 30 years last season.

But this season, the Flying Antelopes have struggled as they are currently bottom of the NPFL league table.

They got knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Zamalek and are on the verge of crashing out of the Confederation Cup after drawing 2-2 at home against Zesco United of Zambia on Sunday.

