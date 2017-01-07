Impressive Ndidi Confident Leicester Will Continue To Win

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is determined to maintain his winning start for Leicester City after helping the Foxes defeat Everton 2-1 in Saturday's English FA Cup clash at Goodison Park, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 20-year-old former KRC Genk star played all 90 minutes and put in an outstanding display on his Leicester debut.

Ndidi told LCFC TV in an interview after the game that he was pleased with the team spirit.

"It was a great spirit and I'm really really happy. Yes, I hope the winning continues," he told LCFCTV.

Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power stadium next Saturday in a Premier League clash

"We won't stop now," Ndidi tweeted via his handle @Ndidi25 after the Everton victory.

Leicester manager coach Claudio Ranieri was also delighted with the Nigerian's performance.

"Ndidi trained just two training sessions with us but played with fantastic personality," Ranieri said.

"He recovered a lot of balls and played well. For 20 years old to make his first game against Everton, it’s unbelievable."

Leicester City’s fourth round fixture will be played on the weekend of 28-29 January, while the draw will take place at on Monday 9 January with the Foxes are ball no.16.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.