Ince: United Must Stop Hazard, Watch Out For Moses, Alonso

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince says he is looking forward to how the Red Devils will contain Chelsea’s wing-backs Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Chelsea will be hoping to make it three wins over United this season(after their EPL and FA Cup wins) and also extend their lead over Tottenham Hotspur to seven points.

After a poor start to the season, Chelsea look set to clinch this season’s EPL title with Moses and Alonso being instrumental in their quest.

Looking ahead to the big clash, Ince who won two EPL titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, three Community Shield, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one European Super Cup with Manchester United, told the Daily Star: “It’s a tight one to call on Sunday.

“If United can shackle (Eden) Hazard they’ve got more than a chance of winning.

“However, Chelsea will be fresh without any midweek football, so the home side will need to be wary.

“It will be interesting to see how United deal with Conte’s three-at-the-back system with the wing-backs (Moses and Alonso) bombing on.”

The France1998 World Cup star however tipped United to win.

He added: “The stakes are high, but I’m going with a 2-1 win for Man United.”

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria