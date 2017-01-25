Injured Anichebe Out For Three Months

Sunderland boss David Moyes has revealed that Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe has damaged his knee ligament and faces up to three months out of action.

Moyes' confirmation of Anichebe's injury was disclosed on Sunderland's official website on Tuesdaynight.

Anichebe hurt his knee after coming on as a second half substitute in his team's 2-0 loss away to West Bromwich Albion.

A statement on Sunderland's official website reads: "Sunderland manager David Moyes has confirmed that Victor Anichebe sustained knee ligament damage against West Bromwich Albion.

"The injury occurred as a result of a tackle in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns, and it could sideline the striker for up to ten weeks."

Anichebe's latest injury setback will be a big blow to the Black Cats who have already lost Lee Cattermoore, Jordan Pickford and Duncan Watmore to longterm injuries.

