Injured Ikeme Absent As Wolves Train Tuesday In Front Of Fans  

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was not available Tuesday as his Sky Bet Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderrers held an open training session watched by the club's young fans, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ikeme is currently out injured with a hamstring injury which could stop him from Nigeria's 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June.

Around 100 supporters were seated in the Billy Wright Stand to watch the players put through their paces by Paul Lambert's coaching staff less than 24 hours after the side's 1-0 win at Leeds.

After the session, the players came over to the fans and spent more than 20 minutes signing autographs and taking selfies.

Captain Danny Batth, stalwart Dave Edwards and Monday's (yesterday) match-winner Nouha Dicko were among the players who greeted the young fans making the most of their school holidays.

Among the crowd were older supporters who also took the chance to watch the players train.

Ikeme was injured ahead of the Eagles’friendly match against Senegal in London on March 23, forcing Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to give South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi the nod to start the game, which ended 1-1.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be back this season, it’s not one where I’m thinking ‘he’s going to make it’. I’m not sure,” Lambert was quoted by Expressandstar as saying on Monday.

