Injured Odubajo Confident of Making EPL Debut At Hull City

Super Eagles prospect, Moses Odubajo believe he will still get the chance to make his dream debut in the English Premier League.

Odubajo was instrumental to Hull City returning to the EPL, but suffered a serious injury during a pre-season against Grimsby in the summer.

He also suffered a relapse when he was close to making a return to the team.

Commenting on his injury-induced setback and his ambition of playing in the EPL, Odubajo stated that his teammates have a part to play for his dream to be realised.

"I've just been lucky," Odubajo told Daily Mail.

"The first injury was a freak injury. It was two minutes into a pre-season game. Injuries will happen but it's the way you bounce back from them.

" I think my time will come and if the lads can stay in the Premier League then that'll help. If we go down, we go down.

"There's always going to be chance for me to play in the Premier League if I keep my head down and work hard because I've got age on my side."

