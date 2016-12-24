Injured Otubanjo Set For February Return, Eyes Slovakian Title

By Johnny Edward:

MSK Zilina forward Olaitan Otubanjo is expected to be back in action in February after he began his rehabilitation on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Otubanjo, who suffered a leg injury and underwent surgery in November, told Completesportsnigeria.com that the injury cut short his blistering form in the Slovakian League.

The former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 star who bagged eight goals before his injury revealed that he would have made a big impact in the Slovakian top flight if he had not been injured.

"I'm getting better now but the injury was a big setback to my career at Zilina," he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"With this set back the only consolation for me is to win the league with my team at the end of the season."

Zilina are currently leading the Slovakian league with 50 points from 19 games.

