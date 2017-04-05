Iwobi Benched As Arsenal Thrash West Ham; Spurs Keep Up Chelsea Chase

Tottenham Hotspur fought back from a goal down to beat Swansea 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday to boost their chances of catching Chelsea in the chase for the English Premier League title.

Three quick late goals from Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Hueng Min cancelled out an early opener from Wayne Routeledge.

An 11th minute strike from Routledge looked to seal a remarkable win for Swansea and scuttle the chances of Spurs closing the gap on Chelsea who edged Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

But Dele Alli popped up to tap an equaliser for Spurs who are now seven points adrift Chelsea with eight games to play.

Spurs were on the back foot for the larger part of the encounter but dug deep to play themselves back into the game despite missing their top scorer Harry Kane.

At the Emirates Stadium, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal who defeated West Ham 3-0.

Goals from Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott and Oliver Giroud in the second half earned Arsenal a good win over the Hammers.

Ozil opened scoring for the Gunners in the 58th minute for his tenth goal of the season and ten minutes late Walcott doubled the lead.

Giroud sealed the win with seven minutes left to play.