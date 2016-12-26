Iwobi Features In Arsenal Win; Musa Benched In Leicester Home Defeat

By Adeboye Amosu:

Alex Iwobi was on from the start as Arsenal secured a hard fought 1-0 win against a resolute West Bromwich Albion side at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was the winger's 14th appearance for the North-London side in the English Premier League this season.

He was replaced in the 71st minute by Lucas Perez.

Olivier Giroud scored the winner for Arsene Wenger's men three minutes from time.

As expected, the hosts dominated possession in the opening part of the game with West Brom sitting deep.

But for all their dominance, the Gunners were restricted to few shots by Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka.

Petr Cech made the first real save of the game in the 33rd minute off a wonderful header from Solomon Rondon.

Two minutes later,Sanchez had his goal bound shot saved by Ben Forster.

The visitors thwarted all efforts by Arsenal to break their defence down in the second half.

They however caved late in the game with Giroud nodding home Mezut Ozil beautiful pass past Forster.

At the King Power Stadium, Ahmed Musa was left on the bench for the entire duration of the game as Leicester City fell 2-0 at home to Everton.

The speedy winger has scored twice in 13 EPL appearances for the Foxes this season.

Kevin Mirrallas and Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Ronald Koeman's men.

