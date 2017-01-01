Iwobi: My Goal Vs Palace Great Way To Start 2017

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is delighted that he has started new year 2017 with a goal.

Iwobi doubled Arsenal's lead after Olivier Giroud had opened scoring in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

It was Iwobi's second league goal of the season in 15 appearances.

Iwobi told arsenal.com he was unfazed with the manner of the goal, delivered with a header.

He also hailed his teammates for starting the new year on a winning note.

"It was a great feeling. It was a bit unorthodox, but a goal’s a goal and I’m happy to start 2017 with a goal," a happy Iwobi said.

"It was a great way to start the new year, to show to the fans some commitment and some desire, and I feel like we showed that today. It was a great team performance."

Commenting on Giroud's wonder goal, Iwobi described it as a lucky goal but however praised the French striker for the goal.

"That was great team play and for Oli to pull that out – I don’t think if he tried that again he could do that! It was a credit to him and it was a great ball from Alexis and a great team goal."

Recalling his memorable moments of 2016, Iwobi picked his first UEFA Champions League start against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the second leg round of 16 and his goals last season as his best moments of 2016.

"Playing against Barcelona and scoring Premier League goals – there were some special moments in 2016. But it’s all in the past now. I’m concentrating on the future and being the best that I can."

And ahead of Arsenal's next league game away to Bournemouth, Iwobi said: "We’ll just have to focus on our next game, take it as it comes. Hopefully, we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

"We should be [ready to go again in 48 hours]. We need to recover well and train again and prepare for Bournemouth."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.