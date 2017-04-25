Iwobi: Kante My Player Of The Year, I’d Love Him At Arsenal

By George Ohiokhara

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi has showered praises on N'Golo Kante for winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante was voted the Player of the year by the Professional Football Association and Iwobi admits that the midfielder won his admiration.

“He’s someone that works for the team and even though he’s a Chelsea player, you have to respect what he does,” Nigeria forward Iwobi told Arsenal Player.

“He works for the team and just runs non-stop – he’s got something every player would like to have. Every player would like to have him in their team.

“The engine, the energy he brings, the enthusiasm – he is my player of the season.”

Kante beat teammate Eden Hazard, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others to the award.

