Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player of The Month Award For December

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for Arsenal Vitality Player of the Month for December.

Iwobi's nomination was confirmed on Arsenal's website on Sunday.

Other players also nominated are Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott.

Iwobi was one of Arsenal's outstanding players in Decembe,r scoring two goals.

Iwobi scored Arsenal's fourth goal in their 4-1 away win against Basel on matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League.

Four days later, Iwobi was on target again for Arsenal who beat Stoke City 3-1 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

On Friday, Iwobi was voted 2016 CAF Youth Player of the Year at the CAF awards in Abuja.

