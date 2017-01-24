Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player Of The Month Award For January

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Arsenal Vitality Player of the Month for January, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi's nomination was confirmed on Arsenal's official website on Tuesday.

Iwobi will battle it out with the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez.

The 20-year-old forward had a standout performance for Arsenal in January.

He scored Arsenal's second goal in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

And in a 4-0 win against Swansea, Iwobi had a hand in three of Arsenal's four goals.

The deadline for voting is 10am (UK time) on Thursday, February 2.

