Iwobi Scores As Watford Shock Arsenal; Ndidi, Musa Fall With Leicester

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi scored his third English Premier League goal of the season for Arsenal who suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to Watford Tuesday night.

The strike was Iwobi’s fourth goal of the season for the Gunners.

Younes Kaboul smashed in a low free-kick beyond Petr Cech to give Watford the lead in the 11th minute and Troy Deeney handed the Hornets a 2-0 lead three minutes later.

In the 40th minute, Alexis Sanchez bamboozled his way through the penalty area but his strike sailed wide.

Theo Walcott had two clear cut chances at the start of the second half but he was denied by Heurelho Gomes on both occasions.

First he was picked out by Laurent Koscielny and then Mesut Ozil.

In the 58th minute Iwobi tapped in a delightful chip from Sanchez from the right flank back to the far post. The goal was his fifth EPL goal on his 50th appearance since making his debut for the Gunners against Swansea last season.

Lucas Perez who came on for Francis Coquelin in the 67th minute rattled the crossbar in the 87th minute as the Gunners searched for an equaliser.

At Turf Moor, Super Eagles midfieder Wilfred Ndidi made his fourth EPL appearance for Leicester City who continued their poor form away from home losing 1-0 to Burnley.

A late goal from Sam Vokes sealed a seventh league win for Burnley and handed Leicester City their 11th defeat of the campaign.

Ahmed Musa replaced Demarai Gray in the 67th minute but the Nigerian international could only extend his goal drought to six for the Foxes.

At the stadium of Light, Sunderland played out a goalless draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

