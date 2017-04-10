Iwobi Stars In Arsenal U-23s Win, To Miss Palace Clash

By James Agberebi:

Ngerian forward Alex Iwobi will miss Arsenal's Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as he was in the Gunners' U-23s that defeated Reading U-23s 5-2 away on Monday afternoon.

Iwobi played the full 90 minutes for the U-23s in the game and featured alongside the likes of Mathieu Debuchy, Rob Holding, Jeff-Reine Adelaide and Yaya Sanogo who scored a hat-trick.

Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal in their 3-0 home win against West Ham last week Wednesday.

He has made 24 EPL appearances this season for Arsenal, scoring three goals.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the league table on 54 points and are seventh points adrift of Manchester City who are fourth.

