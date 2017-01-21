Jesus Debuts With Disallowed Goal As Tottenham Hold Man City At The Etihad; Iheanacho Missing

Manchester City were forced to a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

New signing Gabriel Jesus made his debut and almost made a scoring impact, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho did not even make City's squad for the game against Spurs.

The draw means City are now fifth and nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea, while Spurs are second and six points off Chelsea.

City dominated right from the start but were unfortunate not to score any goal in the second half.

City deservedly took the lead on 49 minutes as Sane raced onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball and coolly slotted home.

City went 2-0 up in the 54th minute through De Bruyne who tapped into an empty net following Hugo Lloris error.

Alli pulled a goal back for Spurs in the 58th minute heading in Kyle Walker's xross from close range to make it 2-1.

Spurs suffered an injury setback in the defence as Toby Alderwereld went off injured and was replaced by Harry Winks with 25 minutes left.

But the injury to Alderwereld didn't stop Spurs from pushing for the equaliser which they finally got through Heung-Min Son in the 78th minute, finishing off Harry Kane's flick.

And with seven minutes remaining, Jesus thought he had scored the winning goal for City but his effort was ruled out for offside.

